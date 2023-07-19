Four Hunter Valley bands will rock for a good cause at Huntlee Tavern on July 23 to raise funds for victims and their families affected by the Greta wedding bus tragedy.
With a fundraising target goal of $40,000, all money will go towards the national Rotary fundraiser that was launched in the immediate aftermath of the June 11 crash and has already raised more than $1 million.
Regular acts at the venue - Rock Rhapsody, GenR8, The Avenue Band and The Years - will perform from 2pm in a six hour-long gig.
"We're all local guys with very strong ties to the local area," The Avenue Band told the Newcastle Herald.
"Having seen the devastation of the recent event on the community, we couldn't begin to imagine the impact it will have on the families of those affected. We just felt like if there was a way that we could help in any way possible then we were going to jump straight in and do it."
Rock Rhapsody said they were honoured to do their part in an day of entertainment to raise funds for the victims and their families.
"We just want to do something positive in such a tragic time," GenR8's Yianni Moratidis said.
Huntlee Tavern functions and events manager Dannielle Adamthwaite said having such a tragic accident occur just one kilometre from their venue had rocked the community.
"We were here the Monday morning making coffee and lunch for our first responders," she said.
"The look on their faces were just ... disaster and gutted. No human should have to see those things and they did it willingly, hopefully this event will help them to reset."
She said that while she couldn't heal the heartache, she wanted to use her hospitality skills to provide a community hub where people could come share a tear, hug, laugh and remember those who lost their lives.
"We're here to help. I can't heal people but what I can do is help create an amazing event, I can serve food, make coffee and drinks and that's what we're gonna do," she said.
There will be a silent auction and raffle on the day with a $10 entry donation fee. Tickets can be bought online now.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.