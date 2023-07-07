The Newcastle Jets have added pace and power to their attacking stocks, with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos signing a two-year deal with the A-League club.
Stamatelopoulos scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Jets in the 2020-21 campaign. He departed at the end of the season for Greek club Rodos before joining super league club PAS Giannina.
Stamatelopoulos is the first signing under new coach Rob Stanton, who also plans to bring in an experienced centreback and foreign striker.
"I'm really looking forward to returning back to Newcastle," Stamatelopoulos said. "It's a great town with really loyal and passionate fans and I'm excited to be coming into such a strong, young squad.
"I feel like I have developed a lot as a player over the last two seasons playing in Greece and I'm looking to make my mark here as a player and give my all."
