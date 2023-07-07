WARNERS Bay will continue their bid to qualify for men's Black Diamond Cup finals when they meet Cardiff for the first time since Anzac Day.
Bulldogs coach Nathan Harkness says his side has improved in the months following that April 25 clash, which saw the Hawks prevail comfortably by 67 points.
The neighbouring clubs cross paths again at Feighan Oval on Saturday (2pm).
"I think we've improved since then. We sort of know what to expect and we've just got to be ready," Harkness told the Newcastle Herald.
"We're on our home deck and we're looking forward to the challenge. We want to put up a better fight than we did on Anzac Day."
Warners Bay (18 points) arrive at round 12 of the AFL Hunter Central Coast competition sitting sixth on the ladder, two shy of the all-important top five, while Cardiff (32) are equal second.
The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back losses following a three-week break, compounded by a broken leg to Brady Sweetman and taking the gloss off a five-game unbeaten streak between rounds four and eight.
"We've showed a lot of spirit and a lot of effort, now it's about polishing off some of that good work," Harkness said.
"Maitland [20] and us are fighting for it [fifth spot] so we've just got to start winning some games."
Cardiff have strung together eight straight wins after opening the year 0-2.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Newcastle City welcome Terrigal-Avoca to No.1 Sportsground (3pm) and Maitland are away to Nelson Bay (1pm). Killarney Vale and The Entrance-Bateau Bay have a weekend off.
Women's Black Diamond Cup sees double headers for Warners Bay and Cardiff, City and Terrigal-Avoca while Lake Macquarie host Killarney Vale. Singleton has the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
