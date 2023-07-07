NORTHSTARS coach Kevin Noble says import Josh Adkins will remain in Newcastle for the rest of the club's 2023 campaign despite signing for English side Leeds.
An announcement about Adkins' next move was made in the UK this week, but Noble says he retains the Canadian's services over the last 10 rounds of the Australian Ice Hockey League season and August finals series.
"That won't have any impact on us and it's excellent for Josh. The league in England starts after our season," Noble told the Newcastle Herald.
"All of our imports are such important parts of our team .... but he's obviously a guy who is very important and needs to continue being at his very best if we're going to be successful."
Noble says Adkins has provided more to the Northstars in 2023 than simply 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) from 14 appearances.
"He's been a really welcome addition to the Northstars family," Noble said.
"He comes to play every night, comes to compete and plays hard. That's one of the things you're looking for as a coach, because if they lay it all on the line you can live with the results. Having an import do that really adds value to the locker room and that buy in goes a long way."
The Northstars, sitting second in their conference and equal second overall with 36 competition points, are expected to stay unchanged for Sydney Ice Dogs at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday (5pm).
Newcastle, with a 12-4 record, have won 11 of their last 12 games.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
