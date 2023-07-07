MARIAH Williams will be one of seven Australian players taking part in back-to-back Oceania Cups when the Hockeyroos tour New Zealand next month.
With automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics on offer, the 30-year-old Souths striker has been given the nod as she continues her comeback from injury and attempts to make a third Games.
Williams, who recently returned for Australia in Pro League fixtures in Europe, doubles up from 2019 alongside Jane Claxton, Amy Lawton, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris and Renee Taylor.
Four years ago the Hockeyroos missed out based on goal difference and faced a play-off with Russia to reach Tokyo.
Australia's three-Test series against NZ is scheduled for Whangarei in August (10-13).
Women's premier league in Newcastle on Saturday sees Tigers meet Regals, Uni tackle Oxfords and Souths clash with Gosford.
Men's first grade on Sunday has Norths pitted against Gosford, Maitland visiting Wests and Souths battling Tigers.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.