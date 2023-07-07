Newcastle Herald
Souths striker Marian Williams locked in for Olympic qualifiers after returning to Hockeyroos on European tour

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 7 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Mariah Williams. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Mariah Williams. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MARIAH Williams will be one of seven Australian players taking part in back-to-back Oceania Cups when the Hockeyroos tour New Zealand next month.

