Sarah Baum out of Ballito Pro in quarter-finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 7 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 8:30pm
Sarah Baum at the Ballito Pro. Picture by Pierre Tostee, World Surf League
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum celebrated her call-up to the J-Bay Open with a round of 16 heat win at the Ballito Pro on Friday (AEST) before bowing out in the quarters.

