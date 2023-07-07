Sarah Baum wins Ballito Pro heat after getting J-Bay wildcard

Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum celebrated her call-up to the J-Bay Open with a round of 16 heat win at the Ballito Pro on Friday (AEST).
Baum was announced as a wildcard for her home country's Championship Tour event, which starts on July 13, before beating Australian Ellie Harrison at the Challenger Series contest at KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.
The goofy-footer finished with scores of 5.1 and 4.5 to down Harrison 9.6 to 8.93 in a nail-biter.
Baum was eighth on the second-tier Challenger Series before the Ballito Pro - the third of six events on the tour. The top six on the CS at year's end make the 2024 Championship Tour.
She faces world No.1 Carissa Moore and American Lakey Peterson in round one at the J-Bay Open.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
