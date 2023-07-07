Newcastle Herald
Aaron Goadsby mare Remy Brown on show for Queensland Oaks ticket

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Trainer Aaron Goadsby and driver Josh Gallagher, who has the job with Remy Brown on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby hopes a strong showing from Remy Brown up in grade at Menangle on Saturday night will cement a start in the July 22 Queensland Oaks at Albion Park.

