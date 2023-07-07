Aaron Goadsby mare Remy Brown on show for Queensland Oaks ticket

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby hopes a strong showing from Remy Brown up in grade at Menangle on Saturday night will cement a start in the July 22 Queensland Oaks at Albion Park.
Goadsby was taking Remy Brown to Menangle for a three-year-olds' race, but when it did not stand up, he opted for the mares' event, where she was assured of an inside draw.
The filly has won four of six starts locally for Goadsby since coming from New Zealand and has gate one for her first city assignment in the Ladyship Pace.
"It's a big step up for her, taking on the open mares, but next start we are nominating for the Queensland Oaks, so a nice, tough run at Menangle should top her off nicely for that," Goadsby said.
"And a strong showing in a mares' grade race where they will run 1:51, 1:52, off the back off her 1:53 win at Newcastle, it will be hard [for handicappers] to ignore her."
He will also take James Cagney (race six), Songbird and Themighty Miki (eight) to town for up to 70 ratings events. James Cagney looks the best hope after winning his past four starts.
"They're $20,000 races and they'll be facing similar fields to what they would at Newcastle anyway," he said.
"[James Cagney] is going good and deserves his chance in that race.
"He could race in something similar at Newcastle for $10,000 or go to that race for $20,000.
"The other two have drawn good and are racing well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
