Jason Deamer hopes for strong return from Jack Duggan at Newcastle

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer is looking at the return of Jack Duggan on his home track on Saturday as a stepping stone to country cups or Midway Handicaps.
The five-year-old Dynamic Syndications gelding won three of six starts for Deamer in the same preparation after coming to his stable late last year.
The US-bred import won at Quirindi over the mile before benchmark 64 handicap victories at Gosford (1900m) and Wyong (2100m) - either side of a sixth at Rosehill in his first crack at Midway grade.
However, he has not run since the Wyong win on December 14 because of a cyst on his eye. He returned from the 25-week spell with unplaced trials at Newcastle and Wyong.
He takes on benchmark 64 grade over 1400m on Saturday in the last and Deamer was hoping for a strong return to set up targets over more ground. Koby Jennings has the ride at 60.5 kilograms.
"He enjoys getting out over a bit further in distance," Deamer said.
"He's had two trials and this is just a nice race to kick off in and we'll look for him to be coming home late at the finish.
"He's probably more of a place chance, just with his big weight and he's going to get back in that race."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.