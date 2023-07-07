Hosier ready for fresh start in Winter Stakes for Mark Minervini

Mark Minervini says if he waits any longer for wet weather, he will have to spell quality addition Hosier instead of sending him to the races.
And given how the former Lloyd Williams-owned import is shaping up, the Newcastle trainer doesn't want to do that. So with that in mind, Minervini looks set to start him for the first time in his colours in the listed Winter Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Minervini bought the Kris Lees-trained 2022 Coffs Harbour Cup winner for $100,000 and was keen to start him at Randwick three weeks ago, then in the Civic Stakes a week later at Rosehill. But he held the wet-track specialist back for a more suitable surface. Randwick was rated a soft 5 on Friday and with no rain forecast, Minervini was hoping it stayed in that range.
"At this stage, he'll run because he's fit and well and ticking over," Minervini said.
"It's either that, or put him out and I don't want to do that because he's in good order, so I'd say he'll run unless it comes up flint hard.
"I haven't done a hell of a lot with him. It's not my style. He's probably put on a bit of condition because I probably don't work him as hard as he's use to.
"He's going to be better for the run, whatever he does. He'll be better when he gets to a mile and maybe 2000m."
Hosier was a $7 shot in the last year's $2 million Big Dance but finished last after a brutal run from a wide gate to sit outside the lead on a firm track. He faces another outside gate, this time with Ash Morgan aboard.
"When Hughie [Bowman] won on him in the Coffs Harbour Cup, he never led," he said. "We will roll forward but we won't be rubbing his ears off to get to the front."
Minervini has another former Lees galloper, Star Impact, in the Midway Handicap.
"I reckon her form is pretty solid and on that, with gate two and Reece Jones on, you'd have to give her a chance," he said.
"I'm happy with her. She's fit and well. She had a week in the paddock after her run on the Kenso [when second]. She's a very clean-winded mare so fitness won't beat her. If she gets a good run, she'll be in it."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
