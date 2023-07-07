Newcastle Herald
Teacher Michael John Kable sentenced for assaulting Maitland Grossmann High School student

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 7 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 1:10pm
Michael John Kable leaves Maitland Local Court on Friday after he was sentenced for common assault.
A CASUAL teacher may never work in a school again after he was sentenced for punching and pushing a student to the ground in a classroom incident that was filmed and went viral online.

