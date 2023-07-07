Trainer Henry Norman rides Calypso Rogue wave in Vic Peters final

Veteran Wallsend trainer Henry Norman said just being in the group 1 Vic Peters Classic Final (520m) at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with Calypso Rogue will be "the biggest thrill of my life".
But after the dog's impressive heat win, sound preparation and ideal box draw, Norman believed he could defy the odds again and produce a dream victory in the $75,000-to-the-winner age-restricted race.
Norman, who only ever has three dogs in work, was not surprised to see Calypso Rogue burst to the lead from box seven and win his heat by 2.25 lengths as a $23 chance last week.
And after drawing eight for the decider, Norman believed he could shock punters again as a $16 hope.
"That's where he wants to be, out there, so I was lucky enough to draw the eight," Norman said. "All we can do now is hope and pray, the rest is up to him.
"The one [$1.45 favourite Zipping Remus] looks like it's got a mortgage on the race, but funny things can happen off the one at Wenty.
"If mine steps, he will make his own luck down the outside, and hopefully he can cross by himself or with another one that's there.
"If Zipping Remus steps, him, Nangar Larry, my bloke and Al's Entity should be there. Hopefully he steps and they jam up into the rail. It would be a lovely thrill to see him a couple in front running down the back."
Just qualifying for the final was a magic moment for Norman, who has never before had a runner in a group race.
"I've been in them 44 years and it's the biggest thrill of my life, for sure," he said.
"I had a good talk to him yesterday and told him he could be the pride of the Hunter if he wins.
"He's a beautifully natured dog at home, but when you put the collar on him to go to the races, he really steps up.
"He's mister business. He knows what he's there for and he puts in every time."
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson has Be In Touch ($17) in box two after he qualified with a third behind Calypso Rogue last week.
The Hunter has one chance, Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen's Nangar Luna, in the group 1 Peter Mosman Opal (520m) for the females. She was strong late to win her heat and has box eight for the final, where she was a $16 chance.
McFadyen believed Nangar Luna would be better again after overcoming a shoulder muscle problem and light preparation last week.
"She had a little issue last week and didn't get a lot of work," McFadyen said.
"But that's been fixed up now and she's had a much better week this week, and a really good preparation. She's just starting to hit her straps.
"Box draws are really important in big races but it's not so important for her because of her racing pattern. She gets back and rides the rail, and charges home late."
"The four dogs in the market have all drawn next to each other near the fence so if anything happens around that first turn, she'll hopefully be stalking them and in a position to finish the race off. If they come together or tangle up, they will know she's there late.
