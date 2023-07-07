Frustrated Olympic call on senior men to spark NPL revival

Newcastle Olympic assistant coach Glen Chapman has called on his senior players to lead the way when the embattled side face Valentine in a crucial round 18 NPL men's clash at Darling Street Oval on Saturday (5pm).
Olympic have lost their past four NPL games to slide seven points off the top five in seventh place on 24 points, while the club this week announced they would not be re-signing suspended coach Joel Griffiths for next season.
Last year, Olympic fended off Valentine and Edgeworth to take fifth spot and play finals but a run of injuries, suspensions, red cards and penalties against them have cruelled their campaign in recent weeks.
The troubled period also featured an extra-time Australia Cup defeat to Edgeworth. Losses to Cooks Hill and Adamstown, in which Olympic had a player sent off, then followed.
"It just happens sometimes in football, you get that run where things just don't go your way, but all you can do is just keep trying and see what happens," Chapman said. "Obviously now it's probably going to be a bit more difficult with the decision that's been made about Joel, just to keep the guys motivated and try to finish the season strong.
"You have that Cup game where Edgeworth score in the last minute, it tears their hearts out. Then you come up against a Cooks Hill side who are travelling OK, and we played poorly because I think it was a hangover from the cup game, with so many disappointed players.
"Against Adamstown, we didn't play badly. We controlled the play and created chances, but we just don't have the killer blow in us at the moment. We've got to find a way."
Skipper Marcus Duncan missed the 2-1 loss to Adamstown last week with illness, while Blake Green was out on card accumulation. Both return, along with Jye Rodway, but No.1 keeper Adam Pearce, Joey Langlois and Dylan Burston are suspended. Top striker Jared Muller (groin) remains sidelined.
Chapman said Olympic needed senior players, like Duncan and Green, to lift the young squad on Saturday.
"If we're going to make the finals, we really need to get a result this weekend," he said. "It's probably our last chance, if we have any chance."
Meanwhile, Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes said he will remain with the club next season.
Phoenix sit two points behind Olympic and are coming off a 3-2 win over Weston. Hughes expected to have a similar squad on Saturday.
On Saturday at 2.30pm, New Lambton (9 points) host sixth-placed Broadmeadow (30) and Lambton Jaffas (31) welcome Adamstown (14). At 3pm, Cooks Hill (19) are at home against Edgeworth (31). On Sunday at 2.30pm, leaders Charlestown (37) travel to Weston (31) and Maitland (33) host last-placed Lake Macquarie (4).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
