Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Photos

Women's World Cup 2023 live sites at Maitland No.1 Sportsground

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland councils coordinator major venues and facilities Kelly Baldwin and mayor Philip Penfold at Maitland No. 1 Sportsground. Picture supplied
Maitland councils coordinator major venues and facilities Kelly Baldwin and mayor Philip Penfold at Maitland No. 1 Sportsground. Picture supplied

Football fans will be able to get a taste of Women's World Cup action locally at open air broadcasts set to kick off when the tournament starts on July 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.