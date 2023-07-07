Celebrity chef Matt Moran has stopped in the Hunter region as part of a quest to find the state's best club meal.
He visited Nelson Bay Golf Club, Stockton RSL Club, Lambton Bowling Club, Belmont Golf Club and Boolaroo Bowling Club on Friday to sample a few dishes from the more than 160 entered in the 2023 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards across NSW.
Other venues in the competition include Singleton RSL Club, East Maitland Bowling Club, Tea Gardens Country Club and Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club, among several others.
The public is being encouraged to visit participating clubs up to July 9 to taste and score competing dishes.
ClubsNSW acting CEO Sallianne Faulkner said the Perfect Plate Awards are designed to showcase the quality and diversity of food in NSW clubs, with prizes on offer for diners who vote for the most dishes.
"Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston are Australian culinary icons and they both started their careers in clubs, so they are the perfect ambassadors for this competition," she said.
The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region. There will also be three statewide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories.
"I want to see clubs utilise as much fresh, local produce as possible and plate up dishes that take them out of their comfort zone a little bit," Moran said.
"Having started my career at what was then known as Parramatta RSL, I know there is a plethora of talent in club kitchens and Perfect Plate is a fantastic way for chefs to demonstrate their skills and really impress the public."
Visit the Perfect Plate Awards website to find a list of venues with dishes competing for top honours.
