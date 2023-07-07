Boaters are being urged to stay off the water this weekend with gale winds forecast for the Hunter on Saturday.
Northwesterly winds are forecast between 35 km/h to 50 km/h on the Hunter coast, tending westerly 25 to 35 km/h in the late afternoon.
The prediction is much the same for the Sydney coast while winds are expected to reach up to 74 km/h on the Illawarra and Batemans coasts.
Seas on the Hunter will sit between one and two metres increasing to three metres offshore.
The swell will be south to southwesterly around one metre inshore, increasing to one to two metres offshore during the morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a top temperature of 19 degrees and a low of 8.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said the forecast conditions won't be favourable for boating and encouraged people to stay home.
"The forecast winds will make boating dangerous, it simply isn't worth the risk," he said.
"When a Gale Warning is issued, winds are averaging between 34 knots and 47 knots which is between 63 and 87 kilometres an hour, they are potentially very dangerous for boaters."
A Strong Wind Warning is also forecast for Sydney Enclosed Waters and the Macquarie and Eden Coasts tomorrow.
"We ask all boaters to check and monitor weather conditions every time they go out," Inspector Massey said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
