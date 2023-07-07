Newcastle Herald
Newcastle 1899 train display at Newcastle Museum from July 7-9

Updated July 7 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Newcastle 1899 scale modeller Ross Balderson with the model. Picture by Simone De Peak
Miniature steam trains chugging along Hunter Street will feature in a new exhibition showcasing one of Australia's best model railways for one weekend only.

