Athletes from the University of Newcastle have taken out one of the top spots at this year's Indigenous Nationals, showcasing their best performances.
The university's Wollotuka team came just short of a podium finish, ranking fourth out of 33 competing universities at the games in Melbourne during June.
The Newcastle teams for every sport, including touch football, basketball, netball and volleyball, made the finals. Several students came away with awards for sportsmanship and most promising talent.
Wiradjuri woman and sports science student, Bindi Shaw, won the Spirit Award for embodying sportsmanship during touch football games.
"I was so shocked to get it. It was an incredible experience because it shows winning isn't everything," Ms Shaw said.
She described the games as an "opportunity to embody culture". Opening and closing ceremonies, dances and the painting of possum skins allowed Indigenous pride to shine.
"I wasn't very connected with my culture growing up, so this was really wonderful," Ms Shaw said.
The 27th Indigenous Nationals were Ms Shaw's second games, which she said went "far better than last year".
Wirdajuri man Bailey Carney was awarded one of two $5,000 scholarships for both his academic and athletic work. Newcastle's students Jackson Eckford and Natarni James were both crowned most valuable players in their sports.
Wollotuka Institute's performance, policy and operations manager Shane James said many of his students showed "outstanding potential" for further athletic endeavours.
"The group of students represented both their university and their communities to the highest standard," Mr James said.
"To be recognised for their outstanding potential, their sportsmanship and also their overall performance is a testament to the excellence we continue to strive for," he said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.