Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Newcastle Knights' young talent to lead charge in 2024

By Barry Toohey
July 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF the Newcastle Knights are to emerge as a premiership force in 2024, they will have to do so with one of the youngest and least experienced squads in the club's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.