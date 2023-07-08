Newcastle Herald
How Jacob Dowse's A-League dream became a reality

By Robert Dillon
July 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Jacob Dowse playing for Broadmeadow Magic last year. Picture by Marina Neil
Jacob Dowse playing for Broadmeadow Magic last year. Picture by Marina Neil

AS he sat in the mini-bus on the way home from Newcastle's 2008 A-League grand final triumph, seven-year-old Jacob Dowse wondered if he would ever be good enough to emulate his Jets heroes.

