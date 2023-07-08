How Jacob Dowse's A-League dream became a reality

AS he sat in the mini-bus on the way home from Newcastle's 2008 A-League grand final triumph, seven-year-old Jacob Dowse wondered if he would ever be good enough to emulate his Jets heroes.
A decade later, the South Cardiff Gunners junior had basically abandoned his dream and accepted that the highest level he was likely to reach was with Broadmeadow Magic in the Northern NSW NPL competition.
Then came a phone call that changed his life.
On the other end of the line was his former Magic coach Ruben Zadkovich, who had recently been handed the reins of Perth Glory.
Zadkovich was offering a chance to train and trial for a contract, and before he knew it, Dowse was a fully fledged A-League player.
If that was not mind-blowing enough, a season and 17 games later, he is back in his home town, preparing to make a belated debut for the Jets at the age of 23.
"It's pretty surreal," Dowse told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm very appreciative of the opportunity Perth gave me to kick-start my A-League career, and it was a very tough decision to leave them.
"But obviously being from Newcastle, it was pretty much a no-brainer to come back and play for my home-town club."
A member of the Emerging Jets between the ages of 12 and 17, Dowse then encountered a series of injuries that stymied his progress.
Asked if he felt the chance to play in the A-League had passed him by, Dowse replied: "Definitely ... it's taken me a little bit longer, but it's all worked out in the end and it's been worth it."
The left-sided utility would have been content working as a wardsman at Lingard Private Hospital and playing on the weekend for Broadmeadow, at least until he fielded Zadkovich's surprise phone call.
"Getting a chance to play professional football, I have to pinch myself sometimes," he said, having signed a two-year deal with the Jets.
"A lot of people have the same dream, and now that I have that opportunity, it's all about working as hard as I can to prolong my career as long as possible.
"I get to train and do what I love every day. Sometimes it's hard to believe I'm getting paid for it."
Still finding his feet under new coach Rob Stanton, Dowse said he was was willing to play anywhere from left back to up front.
"Hopefully we can do the town proud," he said.
