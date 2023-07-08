Newcastle Herald
Newcastle weather warning: Damaging winds up to 110 kilometres per hour for Hunter, Central Coast

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated July 8 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Picture by Dave Anderson
Winds exceeding 70 kilometres per hour lashed the Hunter coast Saturday morning as forecasters tracked a vigorous westerly flow over the souther-eastern parts of the state in the early morning of July 8.

