Winds exceeding 70 kilometres per hour lashed the Hunter coast Saturday morning as forecasters tracked a vigorous westerly flow over the souther-eastern parts of the state in the early morning of July 8.
The strong winds averaged between 45- and 55 kilometres per hour, forecasters said, with dangerous gusts potentially reaching 100 kilometres per hour in the higher terrain before the weather made it to the coast in the mid-morning hours.
At 74-kilometre-per-hour north-westerly hit the observation station at Nobbys around 10.30am as forecasters said the weather was developing ahead of a cold front, extending over the northern ranges through Saturday morning, and was expected to bring a windswept weekend.
In the Northern Tablelands, sheep graziers were warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds could pose a risk to lambs and stock exposed to the conditions, while boaties in the Hunter were warned of gales and strong winds for both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures fell to just below 12 degrees in Newcastle on a blowy Friday night before the stiff breeze picked up in earnest in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.