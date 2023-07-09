The State Emergency Service received 12 calls for help in Newcastle after 70km/h winds lashed the Hunter coast at the weekend.
Wind gusts exceeding 93km/h brought down trees and parts of roofs and balconies across NSW, leading to 300 SES incidents across the state.
The majority of incidents related to trees down on roads and properties and roof damage. There were no reports of any significant damage to public infrastructure.
But the winds are set to be replaced by sunny skies this weekend, with a top of 22 degrees predicted for Saturday, July 15 and 21 for Sunday, July 16.
The strong winds at the weekend averaged between 45 and 55 kilometres per hour in the Hunter, forecasters said.
A 74-kilometre-per-hour north-westerly hit the observation station at Nobbys around 10.30am Saturday.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said while the weather had eased on Monday, it was important for the public prepare for future events.
"Simple things like tidying around your yard, trimming branches and trees that are close to your property and cleaning your gutters can help ensure your houses are prepared for storms," she said.
"Loose items in yards and balconies can quickly become projectiles and dangerous in high winds."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
