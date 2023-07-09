MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham admits it's a "nice position to be in" as the Blacks close in on their first Hunter Rugby Union minor premiership in 24 years.
But Cunningham emphasised that there was plenty of rugby to be played before any celebrations.
Maitland came from 24-10 down at half-time to overrun Hamilton 35-29 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The win was the Blacks' eighth straight, going back to round five, and moved them to 49 points.
They are five points clear on top of the table from Merewether, who gave up a 20-0 lead to succumb to arch rivals Wanderers 23-20. Three rounds of the regular season remain.
Maitland's last first grade premiership was in 1999. They finished top of the table in the same year.
"It is a nice position to be in, absolutely," Cunningham said. "And certainly something we want to go on with. We still have Wanderers, who are starting to fire, to play. Then Carlton the following week.
"The last game of the season is the big one we want. Anything else we can pick up along the way, we will certainly take."
It is a different proposition for the Hawks. They are nine points adrift in fifth place and in severe danger of missing the semi-finals for the first time in more than 20 years.
After a general bye next weekend, Hamilton tackle Southern Beaches at home before away games against University and Merewether.
And they are likely to be without captain Hamish McKie for the battle with Beaches after he was sent off for dangerous contact midway through the second half.
McKie ran through to challenge for a restart, but miss-timed his jump and took out the legs of Maitland breakaway Sam Callow in the air.
"Sam has been on the wrong end of a couple of those in the past two weeks," Cunningham said. "I'm of the opinion of that if he is in the air, he can't be touched. It was timing. Hamish is not a malicious player.
"But if you take someone out in the air it can cause a serious injury. Sam copped as knock on his hip, he landed pretty heavily on his side."
Maitland were behind 24-22 at that stage.
They made the most of the extra man five minutes later when NSW Country centre Mick Taylor scored in the corner to go ahead 27-24.
The Hawks, with their season on the line, hit back when loosehead prop Chris Hemi burrowed over for his third try to lead 29-27 with 10 minutes remaining.
The Blacks remained composed. Centre Dane Corben landed a penalty to put the Blacks back in front before Taylor crossed down the short side to ice the win.
"We had to work pretty hard for it in the end," Cunningham said. "They were a lot more energetic than we were in the first half. Second half was different, we kept the ball in hand and exploited the short side."
At No.2 Sportsground, Luke Simmons kicked a late penalty to seal a remarkable come-from-behind win for the Two Blues over Merewether.
Down 20-0 at the half-time, the Two blues responded with tries to Zane Kakaloudis, Mani Tuiqali, Jordie Boyce and Nimi Qio.
"We were so far from the game plan in the first half," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "We didn't keep the ball or kick well. They came out at a million miles an hour.
"Second half we got back to our structures, played the game down the right end and came home."
At Bernie Curran Oval, Newcastle University ran in seven tries to beat Southern Beaches 43-10.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
