COACH Scott Coleman was stewing about a lack of effort and execution by the Hunter Wildfires in a 24-21 upset loss to Southern Districts when informed that his side had moved to the top of the Shute Shield ladder courtesy of a bonus point.
Such is the nature of the competition.
Norths, who were equal on competition points but above the Wildfires on differential, suffered a 27-15 defeat to Randwick - one of a number of eye-raising results in round 14.
But Coleman knows the Wildfires will have to improve significantly on Saturday's lacklustre effort at Forshaw Park if they are to push for a historic premiership.
Eight points separate the Wildfires (49) in first from seventh-placed Gordon (41), with four rounds remaining.
Sydney University, the Wildfires' next opponent, are eighth on 37 points. The top six qualify for the play-offs.
Saturday was the second time this season that the Wildfires have succumbed to the cellar dwellers. It also extended the Rebels hoodoo. In five games since the Wildfires' return to the Sydney competition in 2020, they are yet to beat the Rebels.
"There were a lot of upsets which saved us," Coleman said. "Southern Districts wanted it more again, which i can't believe. Their guys were up for it.
"It was one that we should have won. It would have put us five points clear at the top of the ladder.
"We had heaps of opportunities but kept dropping the ball. Too many loose carries, too many knock-ons. We didn't work hard enough off the ball. They got a sniff and lifted, and we s*** the bed."
The loss also came at a cost for the Wildfires, with halfback Nick Murray (Achilles) and fly-half Connor Winchester (quad) likely to miss the visit by a desperate Students.
Melbourne Rebels half Ryan Louwrens, who joined the Wildfires a fortnight ago, played the second half as did Western Force tighthead prop Bo Abra.
Abra caught the "red-eye" flight from Perth at midnight to play after being required to attend the Force presentation night.
Louwrens made a break early in the second half to set up a try for Ueta Tufaga.
"Ryan was dangerous, but looked like he hasn't played enough with the team," Coleman said.
"They need to get a bit more time with the team and a bit more consistency.
"Ryan flies up Thursday from Melbourne for training and goes back Sunday.
"Bo, who is from Tamworth, is with us full-time.
"Hopefully they give us an edge in the next few weeks. A lot of the other teams have five or six Super Rugby players back."
Running into a howling wind, the Wildfires trailed 7-0 after three minutes.
Andrew Tuala levelled from a brilliantly-worked set-play at the front of a lineout.
The visitors had the ascendancy at the scrum, but paid the price for poor defence late in the half.
Rebels lock Jake Douglas crashed over from close range before fullback Isaac Kneepkens went through on the short side for a 17-7 lead at half-time.
Tufuga hit back three minutes after the break and when winger Isaac Ulberg crossed in the 55th minute it looked as though the visitors would close out a win.
However, Southern Districts didn't read the script. After banging away at the Wildfires' line, No.8 Archie Hosking barged over to regain the lead 24-21.
"We did well to hold them in the first half until they scored two late tries," Coleman said. "We managed to hit back and take them lead. We got back down their end and knocked on near the tryline. Then we gave away a stupid penalty to release the pressure. They played smarter than us."
Meanwhile, the Wildfires women's team on Saturday suffered a shock 36-5 away loss to Sydney University Blue - the same team they beat 46-0 in Newcastle on Wednesday night.
