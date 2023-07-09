THE Newcastle Falcons men's side need to win one of their final two games to secure a place in the NBL1 East play-offs after they lost a thriller to fellow finals hopeful Illawarra 66-63 at Bradmeadow on Sunday.
The Falcons had a chance to win the game in the final 25 seconds. Down 64-63, they went to American import Anthony Gaines. The dynamic guard got to the hoop but the defence collapsed and forced a difficult shot which missed.
The visitors exploded in transition and made a lay-up to extend the gap to four with four seconds remaining.
From a time out, the Falcons ran a play for Ryan Beisty but his three-point bomb went off the iron.
The defeat followed a 96-69 road win over Penrith on Saturday night.
The Falcons sit in eighth spot with a 12-8 win-loss record. They are at home against arch rivals Maitland (14-6) next Saturday before hosting Bankstown (4-15) in the final round. Illawarra (10-10) and Albury (10-10) are chasing hard.
On Sunday, the Falcons led by 12 in the second quarter and 12 in the third quarter but went cold down the stretch.
"If you can't shoot the basketball, you can't win games," frustrated coach Peter Astley said. "We struggled to execute at times but other times we were missing easy shots underneath the basket. We have no-one else to blame bar ourselves.
"That takes the top four out of the equation. Had we won today we would have been guaranteed a play-off berth with a chance to make top four.
"We come out and beat the best teams and against the teams we should beat, we put up that. We have two games to go and have to win one. We have to galvanise, reassess and turn up again."
On Saturday, guard Thomas Akarmarmoi had a breakout game in a 96-69 victory over Penrith in Penrith.
Akamarmoi drained 17 points and 71 per cent including three of four from long range.
The Falcons led 29-18 at quarter-time and took control in the second quarter, extending the margin to 22 points.
Myles Cherry finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ryan Beisty had 22 and eight.
The Falcons women's side made light work of both games and are now in the box seat to win the minor premiership.
They blew Penrith away 74-44 on Saturday and produced another dominant display in a 72-45 win over the Hawks.
Newcastle and Manly both have a 18-2 win-loss record but the Falcons are on top because they won the head-to-head battle.
Against the Panthers, import Mykea Gray top-scored with 16 points in 23 minutes.
Marty McLean rotated the players, lessening the load on stars Nicole Munger, Gray and Abi Curtin. Every player got on the scoresheet.
At the other end, they restricted the home to just eight points at half-time.
The Falcons led 20-4 at quarter time and 42-8 at the main break.
It was a similar story on Sunday, with the Falcons holding the Hawks to four points in the first quarter.
"We tried to execute some new stuff and rest people when we could," McLean said. "The good thing about both games was our defence. They worked really hard and did a good job."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
