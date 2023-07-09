Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Basketball: Falcons walk tight rope to NBL1 East play-offs after Illawarra defeat

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Falcons import Anthony Gaines drives the ball past Illawarra guard Will Hickey in 66-63 loss. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle Falcons import Anthony Gaines drives the ball past Illawarra guard Will Hickey in 66-63 loss. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Falcons men's side need to win one of their final two games to secure a place in the NBL1 East play-offs after they lost a thriller to fellow finals hopeful Illawarra 66-63 at Bradmeadow on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.