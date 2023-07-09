The Newcastle Northstars arrive at four straight double-header weekends having dropped just one of their last 13 appearances.
Newcastle are scheduled to play their last nine Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) fixtures in the space of 30 days fresh from a fifth consecutive win.
Riley Klugerman scored a double and Francis Drolet clocked three points, including one goal, as the Northstars beat hosts Sydney Ice Dogs 5-1 on Saturday night.
Klugerman and Drolet found the back of the net in the first and second periods respectively, giving the visitors a 2-0 advantage at Macquarie Ice Rink.
Daniel Berno extended Newcastle's lead to three when capitalising on a power play with seven minutes left before Marcus Hosen replied for the Ice Dogs.
The Northstars hit back twice via Klugerman's second and a last-minute conversion from Canadian import Josh Adkins, who will join English club Leeds after finishing his AIHL commitments in 2023.
Newcastle now travel to Adelaide for clashes with the Adrenaline on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Brisbane the following weekend (July 22-23).
The Northstars are then at home to Canberra (July 29) and Brisbane (July 30), finishing off in August against Sydney Bears, Central Coast and Canberra.
Newcastle, with a 13-4 record, remain second in their conference and among the top-four sides overall.
The last two losses for the Northstars both came against defending premiers Canberra - June 17 and May 6.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
