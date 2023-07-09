Newcastle Herald
Jacob Searle scores last-minute winner for Wests in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League thriller

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 9 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:45pm
Jacob Searle struck late for Wests on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
WESTS scored a last-minute goal and survived a penalty corner after full-time to nab a thrilling 3-2 victory over Maitland at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday.

