JOINT leaders Cardiff are preparing for a tough month ahead after Max King helped extend their men's Black Diamond Cup winning streak to nine.
The Hawks, who last lost on April 15, are scheduled to meet fellow title contenders Killarney Vale (July 22), Terrigal-Avoca (July 29) and Newcastle City (August 5) in their next three outings.
"We looked at that when the draw came out at the start of the year and we've been setting ourselves for those three weeks for a while now," Cardiff coach Danny Priest told the Newcastle Herald.
"It will either set us up for finals or give us a gauge of where we're at."
It comes after King, back from junior representative commitments, kicked five majors in Cardiff's 26-point victory over Warners Bay at Feighan Oval on Saturday.
"He [King] has been with us a for a few seasons now and he's finding his spot. He's just come back from nationals and he's one of the Swans' better players as well, I think he's starting to get a bit of attention," Priest said.
The Hawks beat the sixth-placed Bulldogs by 10.14-74 to 5.18-48. Cardiff now have a 9-2 record this season.
"It was a good, hard game and they've definitely improved since the last time we played them," he said.
Also in round 12 and Terrigal-Avoca (11.7-73) held off Newcastle City (9.12-66) by seven points in a top-four showdown at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
City coach Mitch Knight said: "Had our chances but didn't execute in the last".
Maitland (17.16-118) easily accounted for Nelson Bay (6.4-40) at Dick Burwell Oval, Killarney Vale received a forfeit after Singleton's recent withdrawal and The Entrance-Bateau Bay had the bye.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup wins went to City, Cardiff and Killarney Vale.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
