Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart scores hat-trick of tries in Wallaroos' big win

Updated July 9 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:28am
Maya Stewart, pictured playing for the Waratahs in 2018, scored a hat-trick for the Wallaroos against USA. Picture by Marina Neil
The Wallaroos have banked their first-ever Pacific Four Series victory with a thumping 58-17 win over the United States, including a hat-trick of tries from winger Maya Stewart.

