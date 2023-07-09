A 20-year-old man has been charged over an alleged hit and run that left a 68-year-old woman dead, after she was hit by two vehicles at Woy Woy.
The man allegedly fled the scene, but police soon executed a warrant at a Central Coast home to search for him and his vehicle.
A Volkswagen was seized for forensic examination and the arrest occurred later on Sunday when police returned to the home.
"The woman got off a bus and, as she crossed the road, was initially struck by a vehicle being driven south before being thrown to the roadway where she was struck by a second vehicle," a police statement said.
Emergency services were called to Ocean Beach Road at about 7.50pm on Saturday, where they found the woman critically injured.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and Brisbane Water police treated her, but she died at the scene.
A 60-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, a Kia Serrato, stopped and helped. He was taken to Gosford Hospital for mandatory testing.
The 20-year-old driver was taken to Gosford Police Station and charged with fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Gosford Local Court on July 19.
The Crash Investigation Unit was called to examine the scene.
Crime Stoppers is on 1800 333 000.
