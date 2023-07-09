Newcastle Herald
Man charged after woman killed in Woy Woy Central Coast crash

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:25am, first published July 9 2023 - 6:00pm
The Crash Investigation Unit was called to examine the scene.
A 20-year-old man has been charged over an alleged hit and run that left a 68-year-old woman dead, after she was hit by two vehicles at Woy Woy.

