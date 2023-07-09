Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles at Woy Woy, first driver flees scene, police seize vehicle

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crash Investigation Unit was called to examine the scene.
The Crash Investigation Unit was called to examine the scene.

A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles at Woy Woy on the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.