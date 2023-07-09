A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles at Woy Woy on the Central Coast.
Police have seized a vehicle during an investigation to identify the driver of the first vehicle, who allegedly fled the scene.
Emergency services were called to Ocean Beach Road at about 7.50pm on Saturday, where they found the woman critically injured.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and Brisbane Water police tried to help the woman, but she died at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified.
Police said she was initially struck by a car being driven south and "thrown to the roadway where she was struck by a second vehicle".
"The driver of the first vehicle allegedly did not stop. The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged in his 50s, stopped and rendered assistance," a police statement said.
He has been taken to Gosford Hospital for mandatory testing.
The Crash Investigation Unit was called to examine the scene.
Police are seeking to identify the driver of the first vehicle, with a crime scene warrant executed at a Central Coast property.
A vehicle has been seized and will undergo forensic examination.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
