Central Coast clubs Wyong and The Entrance are on the verge of securing a historic double in the Newcastle Rugby League ranks.
Both sides posted wins on the weekend and now look destined to contest semi-finals together for the first time next month.
Wyong stay equal with Souths on 24 points but end up third based on for-and-against, following a hard-fought 28-16 victory over Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sporting Complex on Sunday.
The Entrance (20) toppled the fourth-placed Goannas (21) 30-14 at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday to all-but secure a spot in the top five and close the gap between them on the ladder.
Sixth-ranked Wests (15), who went down to Souths 28-10 at Townson Oval on Saturday, now have to win all three rounds left in the regular season and rely on other results to have any chance of qualifying for play-offs.
"We're just pretty happy that we've all-but cemented a spot there somewhere come finals," The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes told the Newcastle Herald in the wake of beating Cessnock.
The Entrance joined Wyong in Newcastle RL in 2021, which was cut short with COVID, while both missed a finals berth last year. Wyong contested semis when they returned in 2020 and, during an earlier stint, claimed a premiership in 2009.
"As first-time coaches [in Newcastle RL last year] I think it showed us where we had to be and what we had to do. We're getting there, but we've certainly had our fair share of season-ending injuries," Forbes said.
Entrance hooker Joey Besgrove (back) was sidelined Saturday but replacement TJ McLean stepped up to fill the void and crossed for back-to-back tries in the first half.
The visitors led 18-0 before Cessnock replied to get within four midway through the second half. Grant Nelson and Kyle McLean later put the game beyond doubt.
Elsewhere, Jack Kelly scored 22 points in a 54-10 thrashing of Central at Cahill Oval on Saturday. Maitland, Macquarie and Kurri Kurri all had byes.
LADDER: Maitland 28; Souths, Wyong 24; Cessnock 21; Entrance 20; Wests 15; Macquarie, Central 14; Lakes 12; Northern 8; Kurri 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
