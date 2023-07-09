Cooks Hill and Maitland stay on hot streaks in NPL

Riley Smith bagged a brace as Broadmeadow beat a 10-man New Lambton 4-1 away to go to 33 points and fourth. Magic led with goals to Smith (10th minute) and Bailey Wells (16th) before Sam Maxwell pulled back in the 25th. Maxwell then copped a second booking in the 45th for dissent. Smith pounced on errors in the 62nd and Keanu Moore converted a penalty in the 86th.