Cooks Hill and Maitland stay on hot streaks in NPL

Cooks Hill dented the trophy hopes of a third consecutive side before Maitland edged closer to top spot in round 18 of the NPL men's competition on the weekend.
Cooks Hill, now eighth on 22 points with a game in hand, shrugged off a missed penalty to down Edgeworth 2-1 on Saturday at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field. The loss meant Edgeworth slipped out of the top five on 31 points, one off the pace, with four rounds left. Cooks Hill shocked leaders Azzurri last week 4-0 after beating finals hopefuls Olympic 2-0.
On Sunday, Braedyn Crowley scored a hat-trick to go to 100 goals in his 100th NPL NNSW game as Maitland thumped Lake Macquarie 9-0 at home.
Flynn Goodman also bagged a treble, while Sean Pratt, Will McFarlane and Adam Blunden scored one each as the second-placed Magpies rose to 36 points with a ninth consecutive win.
Importantly for Maitland, leaders Charlestown drew 1-1 at Weston on Sunday to leave the Magpies just two points off top in their premiership defence.
Regan Lundy scored with a first-time strike in the 17th minute to put Azzurri ahead. Weston levelled in the 28th minute with a Mitch Dobson back-post header off Yuta Konagaya's free kick.
Both defences scrambled well to maintain the stalemate in an end-to-end second half. The draw and other results meant Weston slid to fifth on 32 points.
On Saturday, Edgeworth struck first via Nick Curran off a ball from Sascha Montefiore in the 59th minute.
Liam Spurway had a penalty shot stopped by Ben Conway in the 32nd minute, after a handball call, but the former Eagle gained redemption with the equaliser in the 72nd. Joel Clissold then scored a spectacular winner, lobbing the keeper from 30 metres out in the 77th.
"It was another very good, solid performance against a strong team," Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich said.
"The wind made things very difficult, blowing a gale straight down the field. We were against it first half and I thought we did extremely well to keep them out. I think that's what won us the game."
Josh Piddington starred with an assist and a long-range goal for Lambton Jaffas in his 400th top-grade game as they held out Adamstown 3-2 at Edden Oval to sit third on 34 points.
Piddington found Dylan Newbold for the opener in the 42nd minute then the top corner with a strike in the 50th. Zach Griffin got one back for Rosebud before Ben Hay finished off a one-two with Kale Bradbery for Lambton in the 68th. Austin Howard set up a frantic finish with a goal in the 70th.
Riley Smith bagged a brace as Broadmeadow beat a 10-man New Lambton 4-1 away to go to 33 points and fourth. Magic led with goals to Smith (10th minute) and Bailey Wells (16th) before Sam Maxwell pulled back in the 25th. Maxwell then copped a second booking in the 45th for dissent. Smith pounced on errors in the 62nd and Keanu Moore converted a penalty in the 86th.
Olympic (27 points) kept their slim finals hopes alive with a 2-1 home win over Valentine.
Archie Finn scored with a header in the sixth minute then set up Lachlan Griffiths in first-half stoppage time for 2-0.
Tom Duggan gave Valentine hope with a goal in the 86th minute but Olympic held on to break a four-game losing streak.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.