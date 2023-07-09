Dylan Gibbons builds city apprentices' title lead on special day

Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons equalled his career-best haul of four winners at Randwick to steal a break in the Sydney apprentices' title and also repay some of his biggest supporters.
Gibbons, who outrode his claim at Saturday's meeting when he passed 80 career city winners, took out the feature listed Winter Stakes for boss Kris Lees with Ucalledit, the Highway Handicap for Wayne Wilkes with Chase My Crown, the Midway Handicap for Gosford trainer Adam Duggan with Diamond Diesel and a benchmark 78 handicap for Warwick Farm-based Bjorn Baker with Battleton.
He had four winners, including a treble for Baker, at the track on June 10. The repeat took him to 69 city winners for the season, four clear of Zac Lloyd with six meetings left.
"Things are just working out today," Gibbons told Sky Racing after capping his day with victory aboard Ucalledit.
"Obviously you need the book of rides to do that, so thanks to my boss and obviously the bigger boss, she's at home. Things are going great.
"When I rode him last time, I did the same, I rolled forward but I just never gave him a chance to travel just due to the tempo. Obviously Danny [Beasley] got it right last time [in the Civic Stakes] and showed me how to ride him. I just had to replicate that."
Lees stable representative Cameren Swan said: "He's riding with a lot of confidence. He got him in a really nice spot early because he drew a tricky gate, and he travelled really well and he finished off great the horse."
Perhaps the most satisfying win for Gibbons was on Chase My Crown, which broke through at her sixth consecutive attempt at a Highway Handicap win for Taree-based Wilkes.
"I know it's only a Highway, but Wayne helped me get going as a young kid so it means a lot to win this race for him," Gibbons said. "I've been wanting to win him a nice race with a nice cheque, so it was good."
Duggan has also been a big supporter of Gibbons and he was full of praise for the front-running ride on Diamond Diesel.
"He's been so consistent all preparation and just a couple of times he just hasn't had a lot of luck, but Dylan took that out of the equation today when he was going to get caught wide," Duggan said.
"I think Dylan could swap horses with the clerk of the course and win on it at the moment. He fills you with a lot of confidence, the kid, as soon as you put him on. I've known him since he was a baby, I'm good friends with the family, so it's even more special."
At Newcastle on Saturday, local jockey Koby Jennings had a winning double with Counter Move and Futtaim.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
