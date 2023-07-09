Former Matildas player Shelley Youman is buzzing with excitement for the Women's World Cup.
It's a feeling that is expected to ripple through Wheeler Place when City of Newcastle hosts outdoor screenings of the Matildas World Cup campaign there this month.
"It's a great chance for everyone to come together and support women's football," Youman said.
She joined city officials and the Newcastle-based Matildas Active Support group in Wheeler Place on Sunday to announce the "live site" screenings.
The Matildas meet Republic of Ireland in their opening match on Thursday, July 20.
The coverage will begin at the live site - which is next to Civic Theatre - from 7pm, along with Australia's group games against Nigeria on July 27 and Canada on July 31.
Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said the matches kick off at 8pm, so "it's a family-friendly time".
"It's a great way to show the passion that people feel for football in this city," she said, adding that the round-ball game had a "significant history" in the region.
"There are lots of young girls in Newcastle that play football. It's important the same offering is there for women and men's sport."
Youman, of Croudace Bay, represented Australia 23 times in the late 1990s.
She said the Matildas were "ranked in the top 10, but I'm going to say they'll push into the final".
"I'm predicting a Spain-Australia final. Having the home crowd behind them will really spur them on. A lot of girls are playing in England and Europe with a lot of pressure, so they've learnt to deal with that well. That will really help them."
