Graham Cameron murder: woman accused of covering up Stockton man's death has charge dropped

PROSECUTORS have dropped the only charge against a woman accused of concealing the murder of 54-year-old Graham Cameron, who was found stabbed to death in the charred ruins of his home at Stockton in 2021.
Jasmin Forrester-Manton, 23, was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives in December last year and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence relating to the murder of Mr Cameron.
Detectives attached to Strike Force Childowla allege Mr Cameron was stabbed to death before his flat in Fullerton Street was set alight on July 26, 2021.
Detectives had alleged that Ms Forrester-Manton had failed to inform police that she knew Mr Cameron had been killed and who killed him. But last week Ms Forrester-Manton, who is represented by solicitor Cameron Duncan, appeared in Newcastle Local Court where prosecutors revealed they were withdrawing the only charge against her.
The 23-year-old was arrested at a home in Stone Street, Stockton early on December 6 last year and was initially refused bail by police before being granted bail in Newcastle Local Court later that day.
She had spent the last six months on strict bail, including reporting to police and abiding by a curfew. Before the charge was dropped, Ms Forrester-Manton was looking at a maximum of 20 years in jail if convicted.
The development came a day after Mr Cameron's alleged murderer, Dalton Trent Oliver, pleaded not guilty to murder and intentionally damaging property by fire in company.
Emergency services were called to Mr Cameron's unit about 5am on July 26, 2021, following reports of a fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the premises well alight and later determined the blaze had been deliberately lit.
Mr Cameron's body was found in the burnt out remains.
An autopsy later confirmed he had been stabbed prior to the blaze and a homicide investigation was launched.
Mr Oliver will be arraigned and get a trial date in NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on September 1.
