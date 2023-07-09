Newcastle Herald
Graham Cameron murder: woman accused of covering up Stockton man's death has charge dropped

SR
By Sam Rigney
July 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Detectives arrest Dalton Trent Oliver at a home in Pitt Street, Stockton in October last year over the murder of Graham Cameron in July, 2021. Picture by NSW Police
Detectives arrest Dalton Trent Oliver at a home in Pitt Street, Stockton in October last year over the murder of Graham Cameron in July, 2021. Picture by NSW Police

PROSECUTORS have dropped the only charge against a woman accused of concealing the murder of 54-year-old Graham Cameron, who was found stabbed to death in the charred ruins of his home at Stockton in 2021.

