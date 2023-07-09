A MAN who fled the scene of a crash at Mayfield - leaving behind a replica pistol, several knives and stolen credit cards - now has a warrant out for his arrest after he was a no-show in court last week.
Joshua James Bridge, 31, was granted conditional bail last month and was due to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday on five charges including driving a stolen car and possession of an unauthorised pistol.
But when he failed to appear, Magistrate Ian Cheetham convicted Bridge in his absence and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Bridge was arrested after fleeing the scene of a two-car crash at Mayfield on April 20.
Police say he was driving a sedan that collided with an SUV in Wye Street before Bridge and a female passenger got out of the sedan and fled on foot.
The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old woman, was able to free herself from the vehicle with minor injuries. She was taken to John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.
During a search of the sedan, police found a replica firearm, several knives, number plates and stolen credit cards.
Later on the day of the crash, police arrested an 18-year-old woman at a house in Hanbury Street, Mayfield. She was charged with possession of a prohibited drug and released on bail.
Police caught up with Bridge a few days later and he was charged and later refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
He re-appeared in court on June 8, where he was granted conditional bail and his matter was adjourned until Thursday when he failed to appear and the warrants were issued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.