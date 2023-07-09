Newcastle Herald
Waratah crash driver Joshua James Bridge has a warrant out for his arrest after court no-show

July 10 2023 - 8:00am
Newcastle courthouse.
A MAN who fled the scene of a crash at Mayfield - leaving behind a replica pistol, several knives and stolen credit cards - now has a warrant out for his arrest after he was a no-show in court last week.

