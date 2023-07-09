A CENTRAL Coast man who allegedly murdered a 70-year-old grandfather with a baseball bat during a home invasion at Chittaway Bay and then three weeks later murdered another inmate at Silverwater Correctional Centre will face a trial focusing solely on his mental health.
Paul Clarke, now 31, of Berkeley Vale, appeared in NSW Supreme Court on Friday via audio visual link from Goulburn Correctional Centre's "Supermax" where he pleaded not guilty to murdering Allen Lambert, 70, at his Chittaway Bay home on November 2, 2021, and murdering Kevin Byrne at Silverwater on November 23.
Justice Helen Wilson said the matter would likely proceed under section 31 of the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act and set it down for a hearing in Sydney on October 16.
Mr Clarke, who was known colloquially on the Central Coast as "the running man" because he was often seen running along the Pacific Highway at Tuggerah, is accused of forcing his way into Mr Lambert's home in Trigg Road about 8.45pm on November 2 before seriously assaulting Mr Lambert with a baseball bat. He fled on foot while Mr Lambert was being taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
Mr Clarke was arrested the next day after returning to his home in Lorraine Avenue, Berkeley Vale. Police later found a baseball bat and a jacket in a neighbouring garden.
Mr Clarke was refused bail and was on remand at Silverwater Correctional Centre on November 23 when he allegedly murdered Kevin Byrne, 63. Mr Byrne was found lying on the floor of his cell about 11.30am and despite the efforts of correctional officers was declared dead by responding paramedics. Mr Clarke was arrested and charged with murder three days later.
Members of both Mr Lambert's family and Mr Byrne's family dialled into the proceedings on Friday via audio visual link and heard Mr Clarke plead not guilty to both murders.
The hearing in October is expected to focus on psychiatric assessments conducted on Mr Clarke to determine whether or not he has available to him a defence of mental health or cognitive impairment and whether a special verdict of act proven but not criminally responsible should be entered.
He remains behind bars until then.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.