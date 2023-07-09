Newcastle Herald
Rubber duck full of stuff after huge response to Merewether Surf Club winter donation

July 9 2023 - 5:00pm
The Samaritans Winter Collection at Merewether Beach on Sunday.
The Samaritans Winter Collection at Merewether Beach on Sunday.

MEREWETHER Surf Life Saving Club members will have an inflatable rescue boat overflowing with cereal, tinned foods, nappies toilet paper and cleaning products ready to be delivered to the Samaritans on Monday morning after an overwhelming response to their winter collection.

Local News

