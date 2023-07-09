Rubber duck full of stuff after huge response to Merewether Surf Club winter donation

MEREWETHER Surf Life Saving Club members will have an inflatable rescue boat overflowing with cereal, tinned foods, nappies toilet paper and cleaning products ready to be delivered to the Samaritans on Monday morning after an overwhelming response to their winter collection.
The IRB was outside Merewether Surf Club all day Sunday as generous people donated everything from non-perishable food to toiletries to be distributed to those in need this winter.
Merewether Surf Life Saving Club member and collection organiser David Hoar said it was the fifth year the club had done a winter and Christmas collection.
He said the club promoted it through traditional and social media and by 4pm on Sunday the IRB was full of stuff to be dropped off on Monday morning.
"The response has been overwhelming," Mr Hoar said. "We really enjoy helping out the Samaritans because they do an awesome job in helping the community."
The next collection will be two weeks before Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.