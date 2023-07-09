KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths is losing no sleep over a loss in his team's only trial match and is confident the defending NRLW champions will be a completely different proposition in their season opener on Saturday week.
Newcastle were beaten 18-6 by Brisbane in a pre-season hit-out at Maitland Sports Ground on Saturday, but they were without a host of their key players, including Hannah and Jesse Southwell, Tamika Upton, Caitlan Johnston, Yasmin Clydsdale and English newcomer Georgia Roche.
Most are expected to be available for Newcastle's round-one clash with St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium, as the Knights strive to launch their premiership defence on a winning note.
"I think if you add in the players we had out yesterday, they're world-class players," Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald.
"So that'll make a huge difference. But also we got to have a look at our principles and systems and where we can get better.
"So I think there'll be a great improvement in two weeks' time. And also hopefully a good crowd behind them - you know what the Newcastle supporters are like."
Both teams were depleted because of injuries and a flu virus on Saturday, so the trial was reduced to three 20-minute thirds.
Newcastle opened the scoring through winger Tamerah Leati, but the Broncos then ran in three converted tries, including one by former Knights skipper Romy Teitzel.
Teitzel is one of a number of grand final winners to have moved on from Newcastle since the end of last season, along with Millie Boyle (Sydney Roosters), Kirra Dibb and Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland), Kiana Takairangi (Cronulla) and Bobbi Law (St George Illawarra).
But Griffiths felt his squad was more settled than when he took the reins 12 months ago.
"We've got players who've been at the club for a while now, whereas last year most of them were new," he said.
"So it's a bit of a contrast, but it's also a bit of a comfort with where we're at."
When Griffiths took over last year, Newcastle were the incumbent wooden spooners, who completed a remarkable rise from worst to first inside the space of a few months. Now there will be no chance for them to fly under the radar, as they will be the team everyone wants to beat.
"I'm sure that's how other teams will look at us, but we're just looking to be the best version of ourselves and raise the standard," he said.
"That's one thing we've spoken a lot about."
Griffiths said there were "positives" to emerge from Saturday's trial and he would face some tough selection calls leading into round one.
"I thought yesterday gave us a good insight into some players we were having a look at," he said.
