Vacy trainer Troy Butler savours first Wentworth Park victory

Vacy trainer Troy Butler scored his first Wentworth Park winner at just his third attempt after That's Lil Harry claimed the last race on Saturday night.
That's Lil Harry, having his second shot at the Wentworth Park 520m, started well from box six to sit outside the leader before riding a bump on the first turn and racing clear down the back straight.
He was then strong late to win the 5th grade race by 3.25 lengths in 30.04 seconds. It took his record to seven victories in 13 career starts, which included four wins in a row at Maitland.
Butler, who had his first runners as a trainer in late 2020, was now looking for more city wins with That's Lil Harry.
"He seems to do most things right," Butler said. "He had a couple of trials down there and he wasn't going into the first turn too good and running that back mark out, but he's starting to turn the corner."
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson also had a win on the program with Fat Boy's Charm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
