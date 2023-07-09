Newcastle Herald
Vacy trainer Troy Butler savours first Wentworth Park victory

Troy Butler with That's Lil Harry and his family.
Vacy trainer Troy Butler scored his first Wentworth Park winner at just his third attempt after That's Lil Harry claimed the last race on Saturday night.

