Morgan Evans today announced a second show at Newcastle's Civic Theatre as part of his Life Upside Down tour of Australia and New Zealand.
It's on Tuesday, September 5, and general public tickets go on sale from noon on Friday, July 14. Frontier members can access pre-sale tickets from noon on July 12.
Tickets to his September 9 concert at the Civic Theatre sold out in a matter of hours.
The Novocastrian singer and songwriter last headlined shows around Australia in 2019. His latest tour follows a run of North American dates and a headline CMC Rocks QLD 2022 appearance alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley.
READ MORE: Morgan Evans bares his soul in war of words
Evans' hugely successful second studio album Things That We Drink To earned him a spot on Billboard's Country Artists to Watch list in 2018, with lead single Day Drunk achieving four-times-platinum status in Australia and becoming a commercial radio staple.
Evans achieved his first No.1 on the US Country Chart with hit track Kiss Somebody which topped the Australian Country Airplay Chart for 25 weeks
His latest EP is called Life Upside Down and features the single Over For You.
Morgan will be joined on tour by two-time Golden Guitar winner James Johnston, from Wingham.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.