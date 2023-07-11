Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes July 12 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newy, Newie or Newcastle? City's nicknames are terms of endearment
Newy, Newie or Newcastle? City's nicknames are terms of endearment

I TOTALLY agree with Andy Ward (Short Takes, 6/7). Why can't we call Newcastle Newy, Newie or my preferred Newey? It's a term of affection for our beloved town. For those toffs who suggest people who use this phrase should leave town, I disagree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.