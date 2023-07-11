Newy, Newie or Newcastle? City's nicknames are terms of endearment

I TOTALLY agree with Andy Ward (Short Takes, 6/7). Why can't we call Newcastle Newy, Newie or my preferred Newey? It's a term of affection for our beloved town. For those toffs who suggest people who use this phrase should leave town, I disagree.
We even have the Newy Hotel in Islington, pictured, and the Commonwealth Hotel has become the "Commy" in upper class Union Street. In the suburbs we have the Wicko. Why would you call it anything else? The Cambridge was the Cambo and Doyalson RSL is known as the Doylo, all named because we have fond memories of these places.
Back in my surfing days, I found surf breaks were shortened as well; Stocko, Dicko, Flattie, Catho, Boxey, Southy and the like. All terms of endearment.
We even have shortened suburbs for the same reason; Edgey, Westy for West Wallsend, Bero for Beresfield and so on.
Just had a thought - why aren't Nobbys, Merewether and The Junction shortened? Sorry, that's where the toffs are now.
IT is clear that the Voice is intended to provide considered and appropriate advice on matters affecting Indigenous people. Our decision on how to vote should be informed, and must consider the impact of change. We all want a better society, and however we vote, we must expect that there will be change. Dennis Crampton's comment on maintaining the status quo (Short Takes, 10/7), makes little sense. Voting "no" (as he suggests) seems to be increasingly defended by fear and misinformation. Let's acknowledge that the status quo changed when Phillip raised a flag at Sydney Cove. It changed again when transportation ceased, when the first Anzac died on a foreign shore, when the White Australia policy was enacted, when migration was encouraged and refugees from Europe built our industrial base.
It changed again still when conscription ended, and when robodebt was no longer thought to be fair or reasonable. The point is that there is always going to be change. How should we react to it? We can manage it, and so provide better pathways to our shared future, or we can reject it and face a different challenge. What we cannot do is maintain the status quo. Certainly a "yes" vote will change the status quo, but so too will a "no" vote. Both options have consequences.
We are all aware that we can do things a lot better than we have been. The best outcome at this referendum will be one based on understanding the issues, and based on reasoned and honest discussion. Misinformation should be called out, and there is no place for fearmongering. By the way, this is not "Albo's referendum" - it is ours. Don't be distracted by distortion or fear tactics; read honest comments from both sides and do the right thing.
FOLLOWING Linda Burney's National Press Club speech and response to questions, I give her full credit for her passion towards the Indigenous peoples and her push towards the "yes" vote. She outlined issues that have been outstanding in Aboriginal communities for decades.
This being the case, why haven't all these concerning issues been addressed and resolved in Parliament by representatives for Indigenous affairs well before now? I really don't believe that with an introduction of the Voice these issues will miraculously dissipate. As far as her answers to the numerous questions by reporters and media, I reckon she skirted around them and repeated that her belief is that the "yes" vote will get up and all will be warm and cosy. I'm sure about one thing, that during all the publicity and information sourced during this campaign that the governments have more than enough information to start resolving all these issues. Why does this government have to wait for a referendum to make discussions and resolutions to help resolve these issues?
I READ Donna Page's report on Saturday with much interest ('Carrot for $20bn merger scrapped', Newcastle Herald 8/7). While there were plenty of excuses regarding the cloud and the rest, in my opinion, both the Newcastle Permanent Building Society and the Greater Bank had more than four years to sort out these potential problems. It now appears they have failed us members with these new technologies. My concerns would now appear to ease temporarily regarding the loss of employees' jobs, and perhaps branch closures may now be deferred beyond the remaining 18 months of the amalgamation period.
Don't blame me for this apparent stuff-up; I voted "no".
AS an add on to all the stories about the airport upgrade ('Power up', Newcastle Herald 7/7), Geoff Black says if the federal government. was serious about our region there should be a fast train between Newcastle and Sydney ("Airport upgrade in train, but we need more", Letters, 11/7). As an airport user I for one would be happy if a reliable public transport system was in place to coincide with arrivals and departures. With so many extra tourists expected to come here, it only seems sensible to have a better transport system in place.
ADZ Carter ("What example did ICAC report set?", Letters, 10/7), raises a very valid point about Gladys Berejiklian's case. Regardless, we hope the message to all politicians will be reinvigorated that it is a crime to ever use your position for monetary benefit for yourself or your secret friends.
THE Chinese mega city of Chongqing has the world's largest monorail transit system, and yes, they have trains that go through buildings where they have built a station. I reckon Newcastle Council should do a study tour or even watch TikTok to solve the problem of the Newcastle light rail expansion to the west in future years ('Movement at station before light rail case', Herald 11/7).
FOR the official record Andy Ward (Short Takes, 6/7), it's not Newy, it is not Newie. It is Newcastle. Get it right.
WHO other than some Trump-supporting Murdoch press readers would want to see his son here anyway?
ONE wonders if the 1967 referendum was held today, would Abbott and Dutton be telling us to vote 'no'?In my opinion, for the record, this pair are not qualified to speak for the Aboriginal people of this continent. Not long ago, the Aboriginal person was classed as a "non person". Freedom does not come peacefully to these down-trodden people. Even the Australian Constitution has racist overtones.
IT seems to me that the same type of pollies who brought us the scourge of robodebt are now those desperately and malevolently advocating against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. As a country we can be so much better than that.
