Newy, Newie or Newcastle? City's nicknames are terms of endearment

This being the case, why haven't all these concerning issues been addressed and resolved in Parliament by representatives for Indigenous affairs well before now? I really don't believe that with an introduction of the Voice these issues will miraculously dissipate. As far as her answers to the numerous questions by reporters and media, I reckon she skirted around them and repeated that her belief is that the "yes" vote will get up and all will be warm and cosy. I'm sure about one thing, that during all the publicity and information sourced during this campaign that the governments have more than enough information to start resolving all these issues. Why does this government have to wait for a referendum to make discussions and resolutions to help resolve these issues?