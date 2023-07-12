Doris (Birthday Cards EP launch), with Billiam, Busted Head Racket, Sondar - Hamilton Station Hotel
JB Paterson - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Paul McDermott Plus One Blood Orange - Lizotte's
The Waifs, with Josh Pyke - Civic Theatre
Turpentine Babycino, with Goon Gremlins, Axolotles - Prince Of Merewether
Amber Lawrence, with Piper Rodrigues - Rathmines Theatre
The Rusty Mustangs, with Klub Kongo & The Piranha Tamers - Rogue Scholar
I Hate People, The Gussets, Ocean, Smallways - Hamilton Station Hotel
The On Ons, The Autumn Hearts - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Worst Actors, ChaiChester - Oriental Hotel
Jeremy Spoke: The Pearl Jam Tribute - Lizotte's
The Howlin Rats (Should Have Smelt A Rat album launch), with Lion Island, Maids of Horror, Huckleberry - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Hayley Jensen - Qirkz In The Hunter
Suzi, Nana Klumpp, Midway, Box Dye - Hamilton Station Hotel
Barry Leefs Yacht Rock ft. Peter Northcote - Lizotte's
Screamin' Gay does Britney - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Dear Darlin, Drag Star - Oriental Hotel
Georgie Winchester (album launch), with Dave Wells Band, Kingsley James - Grand Junction Hotel
Jacob, Amends, Not Good Not Bad - Hamilton Station Hotel
Aspiring Voices: The Voice Studio Juniors In Concert - Lizotte's
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
Santino - Oriental Hotel
