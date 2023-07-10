ELLA Scaysbrook has taken on and beaten the best juniors in NSW. Now she has her sights set on beating internationals.
Scaysbrook recorded her second consecutive wire-to-wire victory, recording a one-shot win in the NSW Girls Junior championship at Ocean Shores and Byron Bay golf courses, culminating last Friday.
That followed a runaway win in the NSW Combined High School Championships at Belmont and Waratah last month.
She will lead the NSW All Schools team at the Australian Schools Championships on the Gold Coast next month before completing her junior career at the Jack Newton International at Cypress Lakes from September 26.
"It is my last year [as a junior] and it would be nice to get the treble," the year-12 Macquarie College student said. "I haven't won my age division at the Jack Newton let alone overall. There are internationals from everywhere coming for the tournament."
Teams from Canada, Hawaii, Thailand, Japan, New Zealand and Korea will be competing in the 72-hole stroke championships.
If Scaysbrook can repeat her last two winning performances, she will be among the contenders.
After shooting a four-round total of 14 under to collect the schools state crown, Scaysbrook went low again last week, finishing at nine under to win by a stroke.
Despite opening with a course-record seven-under 65 at Ocean Shores, Scaysbrook was most happy with her ability to handle the pressure down the stretch.
Scaysbrook, who is a member at Newcastle and The Australian, entered the final round with a five-shot lead, but fellow NSW juniors teammate Rachel Lee had closed to a shot at the 14th hole.
"The highlight of the week was how I kept it together in the last round," Scaysbrook said. "Rachel was holing everything and playing amazing. The last four holes, I made up-and-downs for par to hold her out."
Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) was next best of the Hunter contingent in a tie for 20th at 15 over.
Jake Riley (Toronto) was unable to continue his stellar form and finished tied for 16th at 14 over in the boys division.
Scaysbrook was back in action on Sunday to help The Australia to 4.5-1.5 win over Lynwood in the opening round of the Eric Apperly Shield in Sydney. Brij Ingrey also plays for The Australian in the udner-21 matchplay series.
** Oscar Gilson is chasing back-to-back wins in the Super-6 futures at The Lakes, starting Thursday.
Gilson, who won in extreme conditions in Newcastle, will be joined by Brij Ingrey, Josh Fuller, Hamish Ellison, Max Duffy-Smith, Ben Hawes and Harry Richards.
*******
On 16, I went left, had to chip out on to the fairway and then pitched it to two foot. On the last hole, I went way left again and made par."
ELLA SCAYSBROOK
BIG FEW WEEKS
I played good last week. I played pretty similar both weeks. last week was a little more under pressure.
LED FROM RD1 - diff pressure
It is good to lead fro day one. I was interviewed every day and they kept asking things like: 'what would the win mean to you'. That added to the pressure but it didn't bother me too much.
MIND COACH - weekly chat,
He always talks about thats tuff.
STRETVH where took conterol - course record
It was raining the first day. I had course record
Probably
the highlight of the week was how I kept it together in the last round. The girls in second was playing really good. She was holing everything and playing amazing.
The last four holes, I made up-and-downs for par.
On 16, I went left, had to chip out on to the fairway and then pitched it to two foot.
On the last hole, I went way left again and made par.
RATTLED
I kept my cool pretty cool.
SCHOOL HOLIDAYS -
Eric Allpley started on Sunday. Played in Sydney
AUSTRALIAN School sports tiles and then jack Newton international at Cyrpess.
LAST YEAR
It is my last year, Nice to get the treble.
I might have won my age group but not overall.
International players are coming from everywhere.
SYDNEY with Australia
I try and gp down there as muchb as possible. During Appleyb season and major pennants season, I am down there every weekend.
MIXED TEAM
We played mixed in Appley. Brij plays too.
First round, matchplay.
Playede in same group - I won 2 and 1. Lynwood
FRESHEN UP
I am going to have a couple of days off. Drove back from Byron on Saturday and then played in Sydney Sunday.
MENTALLY - diifere applicatyio
Especially four day-tournments, it is harder.
HSC IN BETWEEN
Last exam October 30.
International is???
First week of trial HSC is when I am away with the schools. I had to move those test.
****
In the Girls Division, The Australian's Ella
Scaysbrook began the final round with a five-shot lead, but it had narrowed to just one by the 14th. Scaysbrook's fellow NSW Junior Girls Team mate, Avondale's Rachel Lee, was hot on her heels leading the charge.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.