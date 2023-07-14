3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
If you've always dreamed of living by the water and having all the perks of Newcastle within a stone's throw, then look no further than this quality townhouse.
Picture yourself waking up to gorgeous sunrises, watching rowers glide along the creek, and witnessing the lively morning scene of dog-walkers and runners on the shared path right from the comfort of your own home.
All this and more is on offer at this waterfront reserve home.
But it's not just the location that will steal your heart. This home is designed to make your life a breeze.
The light-filled interior requires minimal upkeep, and the updated kitchen and bathroom spaces are a joy to use. Plus, ducted air-conditioning and ducted vacuuming provide comfort and convenience.
The practical layout divides the ground floor into distinct lounge, dining, and kitchen areas, while the upper level offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms for maximum privacy.
Imagine sipping your morning cuppa on the master bedroom balcony with water views or hosting delightful outdoor gatherings in the rear courtyard. The double garage completes the perfect package.
The fantastic location also caters to your every need. A leisurely stroll will take you to the cruising yacht club, fish market, cosy corner pubs, and a choice of popular restaurants.
Ride your bike through the vibrant Honeysuckle precinct all the way to Nobbys beach.
And for an effortless daily commute, the Newcastle Transport Interchange is just 1500m away.
"The safe healthy lifestyle of this area is attracting the downsizers," agent Graeme Barlow, from Walkom Real Estate, said.
"The area is a big attraction to walkers and cyclists also along our waterways.
"A real bonus is the double garage and grassed private courtyard."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.