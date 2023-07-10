LAKES coach Ian Bourke gets five hours, give or take, of "broken sleep" between night shifts in the mines.
Monday to Thursday each week he leaves home around 9pm, clocks on at Mandalong by 10pm and returns just before 8am.
Eat. Rinse. Repeat.
Despite a disrupted schedule, the father of four recently opted to stay on at the Seagulls and mentor for a third term in 2024.
Bourke, more commonly known by his nickname Bubba, feels a special attachment to Cahill Oval.
"I love it. This has been a huge part of my life since I moved up from Cowra in 1996 to play with the Knights for two years," Bourke told the Newcastle Herald.
"I only got two years in there and I just wasn't good enough to make it [NRL], but Lakes became a home and took me in with open arms even though I was a foreigner.
"Now I feel like I'm part of the furniture so I've just got to keep giving back to the community."
Bourke played for Lakes in five Newcastle RL grand finals between 2000 and 2007, claiming three premierships and saying "we were never a team of superstars ... always that blue-collar team where defence was the main focus".
He has since coached NSW Cup sides and continues to assist the Knights with NRLW.
Bourke, 45, admits "one more year might pull me up" but reckons the Seagulls aren't too far off the mark.
"[Recruit] some middle forwards, an outside back and potentially someone else in the spine," he said.
"We don't have to reinvent the wheel and I really believe one or two players can make a difference to this team.
"That's what we need because we've got the nucleus. Every single player here I still want to keep, we just need that experience.
"You look at our local guys and long term there'll be a few premierships here with them, especially with that points system."
Lakes may be out of finals contention for 2023, sitting ninth on the ladder with a 4-9 record, but Bourke described Saturday's 54-10 victory over Central at Cahill Oval as "outstanding". The club donned specially-made jerseys and raised funds in support of charity Emma's Warriors.
The Seagulls had lost six of their previous seven games.
Lakes last reached a decider in 2018 and most recently held aloft the trophy in 2015.
A designated wet-weather round means no Newcastle RL action across this weekend but competition returns with a crucial clash between fourth-placed Cessnock (21 points) and third-placed Wyong (24) on July 22 while second-ranked Souths (24), amid a 10-match winning streak, have set up a Sleapy's Day showdown against leaders Maitland (28) at Townson Oval on July 29.
Also, three Hunter-based players - Logan Aoake (SFX, Hamilton), Cody Hopwood (ASC, Maitland) and Evie Jones (St Joseph's, Aberdeen) - have been selected in Australian Schools squads following men's and women's under-18 tournaments at Redcliffe's Kayo Stadium last week.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.