Newcastle pacing: Big wins in dash for cash heats

Ben Mantle's Macs Tomado and Mark Callaghan-trained Ghostly Courage stamped themselves as the ones to beat in the new Cash Dasher Sprint series with easy heat wins at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Three heats were held over 1100m - a little more than one lap of the course - in the up to 50-ratings series to decide the field for the $15,000 final at Newcastle on July 21.
Ghostly Courage, with Tom Callaghan in the gig, blitzed his rivals in the opening qualifier, running a time of 1:16:5 in an 11.4m win. It broke the 1100m track record of 1:16:8, held jointly by Macstar (2003) and Water Frome (2005).
Bella Bronski, for Tamworth trainer Richard Williams, and Lily Hosking-prepared Valiant Charger filled the placings to also qualify.
Macs Tomado, with owner-trainer Mantle holding the reins, claimed the final heat, powering to a 12.5m margin in 1:16:9. Williams and Mark Callaghan qualified a second runner each for the final when Bee Gees Best and Glenn Ford were second and third respectively.
It was a third win in seven starts this season for seven-year-old Macs Tomado.
Merrywood Tony led all the way in the second heat for trainer Wayne Dimech and driver Hannah Rixon, clocking 1:17:7.
The three-year-old gelding held out the Darren Elder-trained My Ultimate Major by 3.4m. Brad Elder's Golden Lace was third.
Also on Monday, visiting co-trainers Dean and Kerry McDowell had four winners on the nine-race program.
Pikarso and Prince Of Peace claimed the final events, while Bettor Sensation and Zen Master, both with Seaton Grima driving, narrowly won the second and third races respectively.
Local trainers Adam Ruggari (Nyota) and Michael Formosa (Lisaspangledstar) also had wins.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
