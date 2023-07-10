Newcastle Herald
Newcastle pacing: Big wins in dash for cash heats

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
Macs Tomado takes out heat three of the Cash Dasher series for trainer-driver Ben Mantle at Newcastle Paceway on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ben Mantle's Macs Tomado and Mark Callaghan-trained Ghostly Courage stamped themselves as the ones to beat in the new Cash Dasher Sprint series with easy heat wins at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

