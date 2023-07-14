Warners Bay Markets 9am-2pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am-2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am-1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Nash & Dash Markets 9am-1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am-2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Winter Fun Fest 11am-9pm, Nobby's Beach Reserve, Newcastle. Also Sunday.
Snow Time in the Garden 9.30am-4.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Raffertys Coastal Run 8.30am-3pm, Raffertys Resort, Raffertys Road, Cams Wharf.
Dora Creek Community Hall Garage Sale 9am-2pm, 2 Doree Place, Dora Creek. Sunday, 9am-noon.
Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever 2023 Noon-1pm, King Edward Park, Newcastle. A "flashmob" of people wearing red and celebrating the dance and music of Kate Bush. Proceeds to the Warlga Ngurra refuge.
Vintage Drag in Mint Condition: An afternoon with Dame Stan Munro 3pm, The Gal, 3/5 Beaumont St, Hamilton. Kevin Markwell in conversation with Dame Stan Munro about a career over six decades.
Build your business: a workshop for entrepreneurial kids 9.30am to 12.30pm, SEEN@Swansea, 228/ 234 Pacific Highway, Swansea. Ages 9 to 15.
Vintage "Chinchen St" Garage Sale 9am to 2pm, Kent Street, Hamilton. Samples, retro and preloved fashion.
Exhibition: Wild and Wise 10am-4pm, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle. Also on Sunday.
Exhibition: 50 Years A Professional Artist, by James Willebrant Cooks Hill Galleries, Newcastle. Also on Sunday.
Exhibition: Koori Knockout: 50 years Lovett Gallery. Also on Sunday.
Exhibition: Untethered, by Alyson Bell Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, Speers Point.
Exhibition: Lake Views, by Luke Adams Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, Booragul.
NAIDOC Exhibition: Malang Artists Together Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland. Also on Sunday.
Pop-Up & Play Maitland 10am-1pm, The Levee Central Maitland. Free family-friendly arts trail with graffiti walls, poetry, fortune-telling, aerobics and more.
Exhibition: The Subtle Art of Theatrical Realism, by Jonathan Dalton University Gallery, University Drive, Callaghan.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am-1pm, Bunya Park, cnr Cherry Road and Macquarie Drive, Eleebana.
Arthur Miller's All My Sons 8pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre, 244 High Street, Maitland. Sunday at 2pm.
Wedding Open Day 10am-4pm, Caves Beach Surf Club.
Caring for Textiles and Costume Care 10.30am-12.30pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum, kirantakamyari, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park.
Murrays Beach Park playground official opening 10am, 90 Lake Forest Drive, Murrays Beach.
YPT Presents Disney's Frozen JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton.
Disney's Finding Nemo Jr 2pm and 6pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Thomas Wines Like A Version Countdown Noon, Customs House Newcastle.
Lawn Liaison's Twilight Tennis 6pm, Gregson Park, Steel Street, Hamilton.
Newcastle Roller Derby: Bogey Rollers vs Harbour Hellcats 6pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Christmas in July Market 10am-2pm, Miller Park, Branxton.
My Kids Market 9am-noon, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre, Broadmeadow.
Homegrown Markets 10am-2pm, Speers Point Park.
Adamstown Lions Market 7am-noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am-1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am-1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
The Quokka Family Fun Day 10.30am-1.30pm, Hotel Elermore. Dancing, face painting, colouring in and more.
Out & About Paddle & Pizza on Newcastle Harbour 10am-2pm, Carrington Boat Ramp. outandaboutadventures.com.au
Newcastle All Japanese Car and Bike Show 9am-2pm, McDonald Jones Stadium car park.
Fundraising Soccer Match for Ukraine - Newcastle vs Sydney Kick-off 11.30am at Myers Park, Adamstown. Sausage sizzle, market stalls, Ukranian food and more. Proceeds to Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Sunday Sessions at MAC 1pm-3pm, Museum of Art and Culture, Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul. Tickets are $20 and includes a cheese platter, art materials. Music by Pat Eyre Duo. Art tutorial on fabric dyeing.
