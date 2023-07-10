Caves Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) clawed their way to victory on Sunday in the 2023 Sharkskin Inflatable Rescue Boat Championships.
The club broke an eight-year winners streak for Kiama Downs SLSC, taking out top spot in the South West Rocks-based competition.
The Hunter club finished as the overall point score leader in five out of six categories.
"We've got a young team and we've been slowly building up over the years, and we're bigger than ever now," competitor Liam Kleyn said.
"The younger generation coming in has created a good culture and we've also had a few people come back this year which has really helped as well," he said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
